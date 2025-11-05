General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $87,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after buying an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,558,000 after acquiring an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $343.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.89. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

