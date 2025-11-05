Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.6538.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

