FY2025 EPS Forecast for Pyxis Oncology Decreased by Analyst

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.
NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 292,370 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
