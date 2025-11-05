Fruits Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $970.45 Thousand (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Fruits has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $970.45 thousand and approximately $44.82 thousand worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

