Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

FNDA opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

