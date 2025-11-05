Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,424 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 9,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $291.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 190,896 shares of company stock worth $45,092,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.