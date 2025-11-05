Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,584 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $9,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,498,000. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,634,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 231.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

