Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

