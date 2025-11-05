Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,038,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,199,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 513,901 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $14,701,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,330.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 227,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 972.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 215,806 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,840. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,760 shares of company stock worth $6,689,531 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

