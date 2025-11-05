Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $293,000 in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 298,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,845,149.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Block from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research set a $80.00 target price on Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.