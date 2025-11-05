Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,063 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VGK stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

