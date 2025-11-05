Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

