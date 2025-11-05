Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Purchased by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

