Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $2.9217 billion for the quarter. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flutter Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.54 and its 200-day moving average is $269.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54 and a beta of 1.85. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FLUT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.47.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,547.20. The trade was a 47.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,064.48. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

