Fluor (FLR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $4.1970 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Fluor Trading Down 3.8%
Fluor stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 380.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
