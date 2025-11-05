FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 92,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FitLife Brands Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of NASDAQ FTLF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FitLife Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTLF. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of FitLife Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of FitLife Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
