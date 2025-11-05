FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 92,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FitLife Brands Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FTLF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FitLife Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTLF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in FitLife Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FitLife Brands by 119.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FitLife Brands in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FitLife Brands by 239.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTLF. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of FitLife Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of FitLife Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Featured Stories

