Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

