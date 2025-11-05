First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.