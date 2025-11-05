First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

