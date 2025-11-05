First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

FBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

FBNC opened at $49.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.01. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

