First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
FBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on First Bancorp
First Bancorp Price Performance
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.