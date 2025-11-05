Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.740-5.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of FIS opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 350.52 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

