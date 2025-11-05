Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $219.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $217.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

NYSE:AGM opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.37. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $217.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,700.35. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total value of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,552.40. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $4,667,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

