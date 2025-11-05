Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 506.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,959 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,274,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,832,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.