Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s current price.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

UNM stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $63.98 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

