European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $52.3380 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

European Wax Center Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EWCZ opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in European Wax Center by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 724,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 565,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in European Wax Center by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 686,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 295,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in European Wax Center by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in European Wax Center by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

