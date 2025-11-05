Equity Investment Corp Purchases 8,950 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $69,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $360.39 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $365.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

