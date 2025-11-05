Equity Investment Corp Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,489 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.09% of TotalEnergies worth $135,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 275.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

TTE stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

