Equity Investment Corp Has $93.27 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $93,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,126 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 785,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.35.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

