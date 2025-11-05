Equity Investment Corp Grows Position in Sanofi $SNY

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,109 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $121,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 1.9%

SNY stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.