Entrewealth LLC Sells 62,097 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Entrewealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Entrewealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Entrewealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 214,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 76,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

