Entrewealth LLC Purchases 15,632 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF $SPYC

Entrewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF comprises about 5.7% of Entrewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Entrewealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 728,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after buying an additional 59,888 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.