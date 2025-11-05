Entrewealth LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Entrewealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Entrewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Entrewealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,796 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 38,896,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,056,000 after buying an additional 1,100,537 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969,442 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

