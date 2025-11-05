Ellevest Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

