Elite Life Management LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $351.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

