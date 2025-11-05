EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $82,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOD opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $3,545,868.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,358. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

