EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 9,780 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 296.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 105.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $201.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

