EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Everus Construction Group Stock Down 3.7%

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

