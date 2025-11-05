EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,585 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,137,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 415,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 411,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE NOG opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

