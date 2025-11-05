Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 550,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

