Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
