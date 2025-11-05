Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 235.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

