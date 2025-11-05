Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $351.94 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

