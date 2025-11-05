Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.07 and traded as low as C$17.89. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$17.98, with a volume of 74,603 shares changing hands.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of C$758.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.07.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

