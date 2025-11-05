Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.39% from the stock’s previous close.
DPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Draganfly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Draganfly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 197.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Draganfly by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.
