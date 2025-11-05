Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.6260, with a volume of 581254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

