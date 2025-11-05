Degen (DEGEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.74 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Degen has a total market capitalization of $58.74 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degen has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s genesis date was January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,960,002,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. Degen’s official message board is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,960,002,958.51736808 with 25,248,235,208.9650879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00158186 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $13,564,926.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

