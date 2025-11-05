DeepBook Protocol Price Down 25.5% This Week (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBook Protocol has a market cap of $271.87 million and $34.93 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102,002.73 or 0.99447963 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Profile

DeepBook Protocol’s launch date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,368,147,611 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,368,147,611.05556 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.06094715 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $42,826,853.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

