D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Position Decreased by UNICOM Systems Inc.

UNICOM Systems Inc. decreased its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,783,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844,196 shares during the quarter. D-Wave Quantum comprises about 5.6% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $40,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 23.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% during the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 24.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 10.7%

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,372,080.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,801,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,331.10. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,769.35. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

