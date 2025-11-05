CyberArk Software (CYBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $507.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $487.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $273.36 and a 12-month high of $526.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.69.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 245.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

