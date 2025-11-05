Csenge Advisory Group Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 363,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

